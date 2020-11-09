HAINES, Leonard C. Age 87 of Billerica, formerly of Tewksbury, Korean War Army Vet., retired Tewksbury Hospital Carpenter, passed away Nov. 7, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Alice A. (Conway). Father of James P. Haines of Billerica. Brother of Richard E. Haines of Billerica, Gerald Haines of Springfield, OH, and Dorothy Connolly of Danbury, NH, and the late Robert A., Peter W. Donald F. and Ralph T. Haines. He leaves many nieces, nephews, and extended family members. Calling hours in adherence to State Covid-19 guidelines will be Thursday, Nov. 12 from 7-9 p.m. at the Farmer & Dee Funeral Home, 16 Lee St., TEWKSBURY. His graveside service will be Friday, Nov. 13, at 10 a.m. at the North Cemetery, Salem Road, North Billerica. Please meet at cemetery. Masks/ face covering and social distancing required at all venues for those attending. In lieu of flowers, donations in Leonard's memory may be made to the Tewksbury Memorial High School Athletic Hall of Fame, 320 Pleasant Street, Tewksbury, MA 01876. For obituary, see www.farmeranddee.com View the online memorial for Leonard C. HAINES