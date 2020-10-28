BERMAN, Leonard D. Leonard Berman, 87, passed away peacefully at his home in Waban, MA on October 21, 2020. He was born in Brooklyn, NY, to a loving family, parents Harry and Mabel (Kasnetz) Berman, sister, Ruth, and brother, Stewart. He is survived by his siblings, his son, Bill, daughter-in-law Anna, their children Vinnie and Reece and by three nieces. Leonard graduated from Hobart College and NYU Medical School, followed by residency at Children's Hospital in Boston. He performed his national service through a two-year stint at the National Institutes of Health. In 1962, he married Audrey Buchman of Brooklyn. They had attended the same high school concurrently, without meeting each other! After a year each in London, Paris and Stockholm on cancer research grants, and a further period of research in Jerusalem, the couple returned to the States, where Leonard taught and did research at the Boston University School of Medicine. He served for a period of time as Chief of the Pathology Department at Boston's V.A. Hospital, after which he returned to Boston University. In addition to his medical career, Lenny was an inveterate fisherman who shared his bounty with the neighborhood, an ardent philatelist, and he had a lifelong passion for music. As a flutist, he participated extensively in chamber music and ensemble performances. He also greatly enjoyed the company of his little dog, Houdini. Lenny's calm, soft-spoken demeanor belied a quick and sometimes mischievous wit. Someone said to Audrey, "he was a man of few words and gentle humor." His neighbors will never forget his kindness, nor think of him without smiling. Donations in Lenny's memory may be made to NYU School of Medicine, Boston Baroque or Friends of Yad Sarah. www.brezniakfuneraldirectors.com