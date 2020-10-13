DRISCOLL, Leonard Lifelong resident of Andover, Leonard D. Driscoll (Lenny), 59, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, October 10, 2020. Leonard was born on July 7, 1961 to proud parents Leonard and Cecilia (Kelley) Driscoll. An avid participant in all things Andover, he played in Andover Little League, the Andover Hockey League, and Andover Junior Football. He was a scholar athlete graduating from Andover High School in 1979 where he was the captain of both the varsity football and baseball teams. He then went on to continue his pursuit of academics at Bowdoin College where he was a member of the Alpha Kappa Sigma fraternity and the captain of the Polar Bear football team. He also received an M.B.A. from the Boston University School of Management. Leonard had an accomplished career in banking, financial services, and most recently healthcare consultant services. His proudest accomplishments, however, were his thirty-three-year marriage with his loving wife, Pam and their two children, Kelly and Alex. In addition to his wife, Pam, his children Kelly and her husband Matt, son Alex and girlfriend Hailey, he is also survived by his sister Sue and husband Steve Cobb, their children Harrison and Lydia, his mother Cecilia Driscoll, his mother-in-law Priscilla Macukewicz, brothers-in-law Robert and Edward, sister-in-law Debbie, and countless more family and friends. Lenny was predeceased by his father Leonard H. Driscoll. Visiting Hours: A private family graveside service will be held at Spring Grove Cemetery Andover. A public celebration of life will be held at a later date. To offer online condolences, please visit contefuneralhomes.com View the online memorial for Leonard DRISCOLL