1/
LEONARD DRISCOLL
1961 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share LEONARD's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DRISCOLL, Leonard Lifelong resident of Andover, Leonard D. Driscoll (Lenny), 59, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, October 10, 2020.  Leonard was born on July 7, 1961 to proud parents Leonard and Cecilia (Kelley) Driscoll. An avid participant in all things Andover, he played in Andover Little League, the Andover Hockey League, and Andover Junior Football.  He was a scholar athlete graduating from Andover High School in 1979 where he was the captain of both the varsity football and baseball teams. He then went on to continue his pursuit of academics at Bowdoin College where he was a member of the Alpha Kappa Sigma fraternity and the captain of the Polar Bear football team. He also received an M.B.A. from the Boston University School of Management.  Leonard had an accomplished career in banking, financial services, and most recently healthcare consultant services.  His proudest accomplishments, however, were his thirty-three-year marriage with his loving wife, Pam and their two children, Kelly and Alex. In addition to his wife, Pam, his children Kelly and her husband Matt, son Alex and girlfriend Hailey, he is also survived by his sister Sue and husband Steve Cobb, their children Harrison and Lydia, his mother Cecilia Driscoll, his mother-in-law Priscilla Macukewicz, brothers-in-law Robert and Edward, sister-in-law Debbie, and countless more family and friends. Lenny was predeceased by his father Leonard H. Driscoll. Visiting Hours: A private family graveside service will be held at Spring Grove Cemetery Andover. A public celebration of life will be held at a later date. To offer online condolences, please visit contefuneralhomes.com

View the online memorial for Leonard DRISCOLL


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Conte Funeral Home - North Andover
17 3rd Street
North Andover, MA 01845
978-681-5000
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved