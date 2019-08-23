Home

LEONARD E. LYNCH Obituary
LYNCH, Leonard E. Of Woburn, August 21st. Beloved husband of the late Martha E. (Dahlin) Lynch. Devoted father of Marjorie Morgan. Loving papa of Kristin Morgan. Loving great-papa of Ember Burns. In keeping with Leonard's wishes Funeral Services will be private. At a later date a Celebration of Life will be held. Late WWII Army Veteran. To leave a message of condolence please visit:

www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes

Medford-Woburn-Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 26, 2019
