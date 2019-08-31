|
LYNCH, Leonard E. Of Woburn, August 21st, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Martha E. (Dahlin) Lynch. Devoted father of Marjorie Morgan. Loving papa of Kristin Morgan. Loving great-papa of Ember Burns. In keeping with Leonard's wishes funeral services will be private. At a later date a celebration of life will be held. Late WWII Army Veteran. To leave a message of condolence please visit www.dellorusso.net. Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes
Medford-Woburn-Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 1, 2019