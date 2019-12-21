Boston Globe Obituaries
Brown & Hickey Funeral Home
36 Trapelo Road
Belmont, MA 02478
617-484-2534
More Obituaries for LEONARD RABIDEAU
LEONARD E. RABIDEAU Jr.

LEONARD E. RABIDEAU Jr. Obituary
RABIDEAU, Leonard E. Jr. Of Watertown, MA. Entered into rest on Friday, December 20, 2019 at the age of 85. Born in Malden, MA, he was the son of the late Leonard and Catherine Rabideau. He is survived by his brothers Paul Rabideau and Kevin Rabideau and his wife Gloria. Loving husband of the late Irene (Davis) Rabideau. Devoted father of Karen Rabideau and her husband Thomas Daniels. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Leonard is a veteran of the United States Marine Corps and a retiree of the Raytheon Company. He was a Boston sports enthusiast and took great joy in gardening, skiing, and water sports. Funeral from the Brown & Hickey Funeral Home, 36 Trapelo Road, BELMONT on Tuesday, Dec. 24 at 8:00 AM. Followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Luke Church, 132 Lexington Street, Belmont at 9:00 AM. Relatives and friends invited. Visiting Hours Monday from 4:00 - 7:00 PM. Interment St Patrick Cemetery, Watertown. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . Online guestbook at brownandhickey.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 22, 2019
