FINE, Leonard Leonard Fine of Peabody MA entered into rest on October 23, 2020 at the age of 90. Leonard was the beloved husband of Lissa Fine and the father of Gerald Fine and his wife Victoria LeFevre of Brookline MA and of Laura Warren and her husband John Warren of North Reading MA. He is survived by four grandchildren, Hannah Leonard, Leah Fine, Jack Warren and Sophie Warren, and by great-grandchild Morgan Leonard. He was the uncle of Ellen Arthur, Stephan Feder and Gary Feder. He was predeceased by his sister, Ruth Feder. He grew up in Brooklyn, New York and received both his undergraduate and law degrees from New York University. After serving in the US Army, he began a lengthy career as an attorney, primarily in the office of the New York State Attorney General. Leonard and Lissa were residents of Loudonville, NY for over 50 years before moving to Peabody MA to be closer to family. He spent his retirement years as a dedicated reader, walker, and ice skater and as an enthusiastic, albeit mediocre, cross-country skier. He was a devoted and caring father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, and husband. Due to regulation imposed by the Coronavirus Pandemic services were private. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Leonard's memory to Care Dimensions Hospice
