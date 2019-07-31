Boston Globe Obituaries
Dello Russo Funeral Home
306 Main Street
Medford, MA 02155
(781) 396-9200
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Dello Russo Funeral Home
306 Main Street
Medford, MA 02155
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Raphael Church
512 High St
Medford, MA
View Map
LEONARD FRANCIS MCCARRICK Obituary
McCARRICK, Leonard Francis Of Medford, July 29. Beloved husband of Beatrice (Bowler) McCarrick. Devoted father of Deborah Looby and her husband William of Medford, and Leonard F. McCarrick, Jr. of New Mexico. Loving grandfather of Christopher Looby and his wife Caitlin, and Erin Looby. Loving great-grandfather of Mackenzie and Owen. Dear brother of Thomas McCarrick of Roslindale and his late wife Ann, Donald McCarrick and his wife Barbara of Florida, and the late Eileen Mills and Rita McCarrick. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. A Funeral Service will be held in St. Raphael Church, 512 High St., Medford, at 11 AM on Friday, August 2. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend, and may visit with family at the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, from 9 through 10:30 AM. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Leonard's name to the , PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241. To leave a message of condolence please visit:

www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes

Medford-Woburn-Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 1, 2019
