LEONARD GOLDSTEIN

LEONARD GOLDSTEIN Obituary
GOLDSTEIN, Leonard Age 67, of Wellesley, formerly of Newton, on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, died peacefully surrounded by his loving family, after a courageous 6 month battle with metastatic GI cancer. Beloved husband of Susan Sklover. Loving father of Jeffrey (Melissa), Nathaniel and Daniel. Devoted grandfather of Isabella, Eliana and Sebastian. Len was a nurturing soul, former owner of the renowned Keezer's of Cambridge, lover of nature and arcane trivia which he loved to share with cherished family and friends. Graveside Services will be held today, Thursday, October 24 at the Vilno Cemetery, 776 Baker St., West Roxbury at 12 noon. Shiva will be held at his residence immediately following burial. In lieu of flowers, donations in Len's memory may be made to Natick Community Organic Farm or to Cancer Genetics and Cancer Prevention at Dana-Farber/Judy Garber. Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 24, 2019
