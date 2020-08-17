Boston Globe Obituaries
LEONARD H. KIELEY Sr.

KIELEY, Leonard H. Sr. Of Salem, formerly of Bedford, died on August 15, 2020, he was 100 years old. His wife Alice (McNaught) Kieley died in 1978 and he was also predeceased by his brother Thomas Kieley and sister Marion Valente. He is survived by his daughters Joan Mirantz and her husband Geoffrey and Kathleen Draper and by his sons Leonard Kieley, Jr. and his wife Bonnie and Kevin Kieley and his wife Claire, his grandchildren, Katelyn Potter an her husband Christopher, Tim Draper, Michael Mirantz, Kathryn Kieley, Charlotte Kieley and great-grandchildren, Molly, Matthew and Megan Potter. Visitation will be held at the Bedford Funeral Home, 167 Great Rd., BEDFORD, on Friday, August 21, from 3:00-7:00 PM. A private funeral Mass will be held on Saturday. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to The New England Center and Home for Veterans, 17 Court Street, Boston, MA 02108. For obituary, visit www.bedfordfuneralhome.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 18, 2020
