Sharon Memorial Park
40 Dedham St
Sharon, MA 02067
(781) 828-7216
Service
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Sharon Memorial Park
40 Dedham St
Sharon, MA 02067
Shiva
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
12:00 PM - 7:00 PM
at the home of Barry and Susan Lit
Interment
Following Services
Sharon Memorial Park
40 Dedham St
Sharon, MA 02067
Shiva
Following Services
at the home of Barry and Susan Lit
LEONARD H. LIT Obituary
LIT, Leonard H. Age 86, of Randolph, October 13, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Barbara C. Lit. Devoted father of Barry Lit and his wife Susan and Nancy Mills and her husband Brian. Proud grandpa to Isaac, Rachel, Tyler and Trevor. Brother of Ida Klane, Dubby Uretsky and the late Joe Lit and Harry Lit. Services will be on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at 10 am at Sharon Memorial Park Chapel, 40 Dedham St., Sharon, MA. Interment will follow. Shiva will be at the home of Barry and Susan Lit following interment until 8 pm, and Thursday, October 17, from 12 – 7 pm. Donations may be made to the Jewish War Veterans, Dept. of Massachusetts, State House, 24 Beacon St., Room 547, Boston, MA 02133. Arrangements under the direction of Brezniak Funeral Directors www.brezniakfuneraldirectors.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 15, 2019
