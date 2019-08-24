Boston Globe Obituaries

Conte Funeral Home
17 3rd Street
North Andover, MA 01845
978-681-5000
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Temple Emanuel
7 Haggetts Pond Rd
Andover, MA
View Map
LEONARD IRVING HAFETZ


1939 - 2019
LEONARD IRVING HAFETZ Obituary
HAFETZ, Leonard Irving Age 79, of North Andover passed away on Aug. 22, 2019 at the Lawrence General Hospital. He was born in Trenton, NJ on September 8, 1939 to the late Frank and Nettie (Goldberg) Hafetz. Leonard graduated from Rutgers University in 1961 with a Bachelor of Science and from N.Y.U. in 1963 with a master's degree in mechanical engineering. In 1975 he earned his Doctorate in Philosophy at the University of Connecticut. Leonard was a true entrepreneur; he started a number of start up companies, including Easel which he took public and Mentor Communications that he sold to EMC Corporation. He also started the N.A.I.C. investment group with over 40 members along the east coast. Leonard was also an avid tennis player and started many several indoor/outdoor tennis facilities. He is survived by his wife Eva (Barrett) Hafetz of North Andover as well as a sister Debbie and husband Scott Babashak of New Jersey, a nephew Scott Babashak a niece, Chari Smith and several cousins. He was predeceased by a sister, Sandy Smith. A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday at 1 PM at the Temple Emanuel, 7 Haggetts Pond Rd., Andover, MA 01810. Burial will follow in Temple Emanuel Cemetery, Mt. Vernon St., Lawrence, MA. Memorial contributions may be made to the at heart.org

View the online memorial for Leonard Irving HAFETZ
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 25, 2019
