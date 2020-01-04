Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 894-2895
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Sacred Heart of Jesus Church
5 East Main Street
Milford , MA
View Map
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
10:30 AM
Sacred Heart of Jesus Church
5 East Main Street
Milford , MA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart of Jesus Church
5 East Main Street
Milford , MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for LEONARD FERRECCHIA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

REV. LEONARD J. CSS FERRECCHIA


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
REV. LEONARD J. CSS FERRECCHIA Obituary
FERRECCHIA, Rev. Leonard J. CSS Of Milford. December 30, 2019. Son of the late Saverio and Anna (Ciaburri) Ferrecchia. Besides his confreres in the Stigmatine community, he is survived by his family including Michael J. Gould. He was predeceased by family members Frances (Bellini) Ferrecchia and Mary R. Ferrecchia. Family and friends will honor and remember Fr. Ferrecchia's life by gathering to visit in Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, 5 E. Main St., Milford on Tuesday, January 7th at 9:30 a.m., followed by a prayer service at 10:30 a.m. and his Funeral Mass which will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Milford. Memorial donations may be made to The Stigmatine Fathers and Brothers, 123 William St., Springfield, MA 01105. For complete obituary, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LEONARD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Joyce Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -