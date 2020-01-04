|
|
FERRECCHIA, Rev. Leonard J. CSS Of Milford. December 30, 2019. Son of the late Saverio and Anna (Ciaburri) Ferrecchia. Besides his confreres in the Stigmatine community, he is survived by his family including Michael J. Gould. He was predeceased by family members Frances (Bellini) Ferrecchia and Mary R. Ferrecchia. Family and friends will honor and remember Fr. Ferrecchia's life by gathering to visit in Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, 5 E. Main St., Milford on Tuesday, January 7th at 9:30 a.m., followed by a prayer service at 10:30 a.m. and his Funeral Mass which will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Milford. Memorial donations may be made to The Stigmatine Fathers and Brothers, 123 William St., Springfield, MA 01105. For complete obituary, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 5, 2020