D'AMORE, Leonard J. Beloved husband of the late Charlotte (Dumbar). Father of Michael D'Amore of FL, Carol Loonie of East Milton, Steven D'Amore Ashland, Linda D'Amore of Waltham and the late Leonard. Stepfather of Don, Wendy, William and Stewart. Brother of Rose Manbucka of East Boston and the late Lewis and Cora. Grandfather and great-grandfather of many. Leonard is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Leonard served his country proudly during WWII in the US Army, and when returning home spent over 60 years as carpenter. At the request of the family, all Services were privately held.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 3, 2020