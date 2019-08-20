|
|
DOWNES, Leonard J. Jr. In Watertown, formerly of Brighton, August 18, 2019. Devoted father of Leonard J. Downes, III of Chelsea. Brother of Kathy Downes of Watertown and the late Chris Downes. Loving son of the late Irene P. (Bolton) and Leonard J. Downes, Sr. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Mr. Downes may be made to the , 20 Speen Street, Framingham, MA 01701. Funeral Services to be announced. For more information please visit www.lehmanreen.com Lehman Reen McNamara 617 782 1000 Brighton
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 21, 2019