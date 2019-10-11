|
|
DOWNES, Leonard J. Jr. In Watertown, formerly of Brighton, August 18, 2019. Devoted father of Leonard J. Downes, III, of Chelsea. Brother of Kathy Downes of Watertown and the late Chris Downes. Loving son of the late Irene P. (Bolton) and Leonard J. Downes, Sr. Visiting in the Lehman, Reen, & McNamara Funeral Home, 63 Chestnut Hill Ave. (nr. Brighton Courthouse), BRIGHTON, Saturday, October 19th from 1:00 – 2:00pm. Followed by a Memorial Service at 2:00pm. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Mr. Downes may be made to the , 20 Speen Street, Framingham, MA 01701. Funeral Home handicapped accessible. For directions and guestbook, please visit www.lehmanreen.com Lehman Reen McNamara Brighton 617 782 1000
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 16, 2019