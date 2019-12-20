Boston Globe Obituaries
Levine Chapels
470 Harvard Street
Brookline, MA 02446
(617) 277-8300
LEONARD J. JACOBS

JACOBS, Leonard J. Of Plymouth, formerly of Brookline, on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at age 79. For 58 years the beloved husband of Arleen (Litner).

Devoted father of Robyn Spound and her husband Bill of Wesford, Wendy Wilensky and her husband Barry of Needham and Michel Jacobs of Boston. Cherished grandfather of Adam, Rachel Samantha and Maddie. Loving son of the late Ruth and William Jacobs. Services are private. Remembrances may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 10 Speen Street, 2nd Floor, Framingham, MA 01701. Late owner and president of Jet Spray Corporation. Levine Chapels, Brookline

617-277-8300

www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 22, 2019
