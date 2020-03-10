Boston Globe Obituaries
McNEIL, Leonard J. Of Mashpee, March 6, 2020. Beloved son of the late Simon and Margaret McNeil. Loving brother of Caroline Tacey of Roslindale, Arthur McNeil of Beverly and the late John McNeil, Stephen McNeil, Sally Hanifin, Gerald McNeil, and Harold McNeil. Brother-in-law of Frank Hanifin. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours in the William J. Gormley Funeral Home, 2055 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY, Saturday, March 14th from 9-11am followed by a Funeral Mass in Holy Name Church at 11:30am. Relatives and friends invited. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the Fisher House Boston, PO Box 230, S. Walpole, MA 02071. For directions and guestbook, www.gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 12, 2020
