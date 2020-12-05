1/1
LEONARD KAGNO
KAGNO, Leonard Age 85, of Framingham, entered into rest on Saturday, December 5, 2020. He was the loving husband of Marjorie (Lane) Kagno, with whom he shared 51 years of marriage. Born in Boston, he was the son of the late Israel and Rose (Chaiken) Kagno. Although he was an only child, Len's surrogate family were his many close friends from West Roxbury and Winthrop. "Lenny", as his friends called him, graduated from Boston Latin School and Brandeis University, and spent his career as a salesman and manager in the printing industry. He was known for his dry sense of humor, wit and dedication to his family. In addition to his beloved wife, Marjorie, those left to cherish Leonard's memory are his devoted children, David Kagno and his wife Carie Susee, and Stacey Brown and her husband Christopher. After retirement, Len devoted his time to his grandchildren, CJ and Jack Brown. When they were children, he loved to babysit and tell them stories. As they grew older, 'Bumpa' became their dedicated chauffeur and mentor. Due to current public health restrictions, funeral services for Leonard will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Leonard's memory may be made to The Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation (www.themmrf.org), or to The American Heart Association (www.heart.org). www.stanetskycanton.com


Published in Boston Globe from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stanetsky Memorial Chapels
475 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
7818214600
