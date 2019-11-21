Home

LEONARD "LENNY" KASTER


1931 - 2019
LEONARD "LENNY" KASTER Obituary
KASTER, Leonard "Lenny" of Millis, MA, entered into eternal rest November 20, 2019. Lenny was born on November 10, 1931 to the late David and Golda (Fegelman) Kaster. Beloved husband of the late Ronnie Lynne (Freedman) Kaster for 59 years. Devoted father of David Kaster and his wife Myra Lee, Dr. Bruce Kaster and his wife Madelon, and RobinSue DeSimone and her husband Gino. Lenny had the blessing of being grandfather to 8, and more recently 2 great-grandchildren. Graveside service at Sharon Memorial Park, 40 Dedham St., SHARON, MA on Friday, November 22, 2019 at 9:45 am. Memorial observance will be at Lenny's late residence until 4 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations in Lenny's memory may be made to Congregation B'Nai Tikva, 1301 Washington St., Canton, MA 02021. www.brezniakfuneraldirectors.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 22, 2019
