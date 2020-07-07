|
|
KROLL, Leonard (Lenny) Loved by all who knew him. Leonard (Lenny) Kroll, of Stoughton, MA, passed Thursday July 2, 2020. Born July 11, 1958 in Providence, RI, to Norma and Saul Kroll, he was the loving husband and best friend to his wife, Dianne Kroll, whom he married in October 2010. Leonard was a sweet, compassionate and gentle soul who loved his family and friends. He was always there for anyone who needed his help, support, or a hug. A passionate reader, clever solver of puzzles, and an avid board gamer, he took naturally to a career in computer programming. He received his BSCS in computer Science from UMass Boston where he met Dianne. He worked there as a Unix Administrator until 2019. Lenny is survived by his wife, Dianne Kroll, of Stoughton. Lenny's step-children with Dianne, Dawn Ekejiuba, her husband, Justice, and their children, Dekari, Nathan, and Joel, of Dallas, TX, Enrico Jackson, his wife, Katrina, and their children, Khemis, Kailynn, Karon, and Enrico Jr., of Boston MA, and Tartus Jackson of Stoughton, MA, and his children, Taliyah and Zariah. His father, Glenn R. Flierl, of Cambridge; his brothers, Stephen Kroll and his wife, Charla, of Sutton, MA, David Kroll and his wife, Randy-Lynn, of North Attleboro, MA, and their children, Samantha, Maxwell, and Eli. Donations can be made in Leonard's honor to via https://tribute.michaeljfox.org/tribute-page.php?id=1557&np=true Funeral services will be online Friday, July 10, 2020, at 12:30 p.m. Contact [email protected] by Thursday, July 9, to request the zoom link.
View the online memorial for Leonard (Lenny) KROLL
Published in The Boston Globe on July 8, 2020