CROPPER, Leonard L. "Lenny" Of West Roxbury, Aug. 17. Dear brother of Ann Cropper of Dedham and Charles Cropper of Franklin. Also survived by nephews Craig Cropper of Norwood, William Cropper of Franklin and niece Judith Fitzgerald of Sandwich, and will also be missed by his great-nieces and nephews. Visitation on Thursday, 9-11AM, followed by a Funeral Service at 11AM at the Folsom Funeral Home, 87 Milton St., DEDHAM. Interment in Gardens of Gethsemane Cemetery, Boston. In lieu of flowers, donations in Lenny's memory to Allin Congregational Church, 683 High St., Dedham would be appreciated. For directions, obituary and to sign guestbook, visit website. Folsom Funeral Home www.folsomfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 20, 2019