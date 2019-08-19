Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Folsom Funeral Service
87 Milton St
Dedham, MA 02026
(781) 326-0022
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Folsom Funeral Service
87 Milton St
Dedham, MA 02026
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Folsom Funeral Service
87 Milton St
Dedham, MA 02026
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for LEONARD CROPPER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LEONARD L. "LENNY" CROPPER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LEONARD L. "LENNY" CROPPER Obituary
CROPPER, Leonard L. "Lenny" Of West Roxbury, Aug. 17. Dear brother of Ann Cropper of Dedham and Charles Cropper of Franklin. Also survived by nephews Craig Cropper of Norwood, William Cropper of Franklin and niece Judith Fitzgerald of Sandwich, and will also be missed by his great-nieces and nephews. Visitation on Thursday, 9-11AM, followed by a Funeral Service at 11AM at the Folsom Funeral Home, 87 Milton St., DEDHAM. Interment in Gardens of Gethsemane Cemetery, Boston. In lieu of flowers, donations in Lenny's memory to Allin Congregational Church, 683 High St., Dedham would be appreciated. For directions, obituary and to sign guestbook, visit website. Folsom Funeral Home www.folsomfuneral.com

View the online memorial for Leonard L. "Lenny" CROPPER
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LEONARD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now