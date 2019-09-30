Home

Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Conway, Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home
82 Lynn St.
PEABODY, MA
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Ann's Church
Peabody, MA
LEONARD M. COFFILL Obituary
COFFILL, Leonard M. Age 93, of Peabody, passed away on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at the in Danvers. Leonard was predeceased by his parents, Frank and Ethel (Abelli) Coffill. Visiting Hours will be held on Wednesday from 9:00 until 10:30AM at the Conway, Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home, 82 Lynn St., PEABODY, followed by his Funeral Mass at 11:00AM at St. Ann's Church, Peabody, which relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery in Lynn. For directions and online guestbook, please visit ccbfuneral.com Conway, Cahill & Brodeur Funeral Home

978-531-0472
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 1, 2019
