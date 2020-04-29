|
COLANGELO, Leonard M. Of Naples, FL, formerly of East Boston, Revere, and Bedford, MA, passed away after an extended illness on Friday, April 24, 2020. He was 92 years old. Leonard was born in Boston, MA, the son of Italian immigrants, the late Leonardo and Carmela Colangelo. He grew up in East Boston in a home rooted in Italian traditions and values. Leonard was a proud WWII Veteran of the US Navy serving aboard the USS Midway. After the Navy, Leonard worked different jobs, then started his own printing company - Bay State Printers in East Boston, MA. Leonard enjoyed gardening, playing poker, and was an avid golfer. One of his cherished memories was playing golf with golf legend Jack Nicklaus. Leonard is survived by his wife of 44 years, Constance Pappas, his daughters Pauline Gemelli and Maureen Colangelo, both of Haverhill, MA, grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, his sisters Sarah Bordonaro of Medford, and Emily Salvatore of FL, and sister-in-law Eleanor Kostinden of Salem, NH. Leonard is the father of the late Leonard F. Colangelo, brother of the late Michael, Mary, Alfred, Bro. Stephen Colangelo, Franciscan Friar at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, and Aida Colella of Burlington. Due to COVID-19 public health restrictions, the family will honor and remember Leonard at a later date when it becomes possible. Contributions may be made in Leonard's name to AVOW Hospice, 1095 Whippoorwill Lane, Naples, FL 34105, www.avowcares.org Veteran organizations; or .
Published in The Boston Globe from Apr. 30 to May 5, 2020