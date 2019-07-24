|
|
GIVENS, Leonard Mitchell "Lenny" Age 76, of Randolph, July 17, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Marian Givens. Loving father of Eddie (Janine) Macon, Jr. of Myrtle Beach, SC, Leonard (Lavonne) Shuler of Jacksonville, FL, Nicole "Nikki" Givens and Lamont Adams of Boston, MA. Dear grandfather of 11 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his 8 siblings and a loving host of nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, other relatives, extended family and dear friends. Visitation with the family Monday, 10AM, at St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 230 Warren Street, Roxbury, MA. Celebration of Life service to follow. Interment at Cedar Grove Cemetery, Dorchester, MA. To post a sympathy message visit:
www.DavisofBoston.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 25, 2019