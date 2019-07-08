CURCIO, Leonard P. Jr. Age 87, of Maynard, passed away on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was the loving husband of Frances J. Curcio. Father of Leonard Curcio and partner Elinor Walls of Townsend, MA; Tina Murray and husband Stuart of Littleton, MA; Laura Barbella and husband Peter of Littleton, MA; Stephen Curcio and wife Kathy of Sanford, ME; his grandchildren, Chris and Nick Murray, Emily, P.J. and Lindsey Barbella, and Connor and Alison Curcio. Family and friends will gather to honor and remember Leonard on Sunday, July 14, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at the Fowler-Kennedy Funeral Home, 42 Concord Street, MAYNARD. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, July 15, 2019 at 10:00 am at Saint Bridget Parish One Percival Street, Maynard followed by a Celebration of Life at the Maynard Elks on 34 Powder Mill Road. Donations in his memory may be made to the Maynard High School Athletic Hall of Fame, P.O. Box 56, Maynard, MA 01754 or the Maynard Booster Club, 3 R Tiger Drive, Maynard, MA 01754. To share a memory or offer a condolence visit: www.fowler-kennedy.com Fowler-Kennedy Funeral Home A Life Celebration Home Maynard, MA 978-897-7343



View the online memorial for Leonard P. Jr. CURCIO Published in The Boston Globe on July 9, 2019