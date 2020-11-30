RICHARD, Leonard "Roy" Of Peabody, Nov 25. Son of Anna (Avery) Richard and the late Leonard S. Richard. Father of Derek Richard of Malden. Brother of Anna "Missy" Richard of Peabody, Anita Bucci & husband Ken of Lynnfield, Arlene Ktona & husband Jimmy of Belmont, and Averell Carvalho & husband Frank of Maine. Loving companion of Grace Gray of Peabody. Uncle to: Nick, Brandon, Lexine, Kara & husband Alex, Kori & husband Walker, Krissy, Aimee, and Zoe. Funeral Services will be private. Arrangements are in the care of the McDonald Funeral Home, WAKEFIELD. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Peabody House Resident Council, 18 Walnut Street, Peabody, MA 01960. For obit/guestbook, www.mcdonaldfs.com