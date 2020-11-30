1/
LEONARD RICHARD
1953 - 2020
RICHARD, Leonard "Roy" Of Peabody, Nov 25. Son of Anna (Avery) Richard and the late Leonard S. Richard. Father of Derek Richard of Malden. Brother of Anna "Missy" Richard of Peabody, Anita Bucci & husband Ken of Lynnfield, Arlene Ktona & husband Jimmy of Belmont, and Averell Carvalho & husband Frank of Maine. Loving companion of Grace Gray of Peabody. Uncle to: Nick, Brandon, Lexine, Kara & husband Alex, Kori & husband Walker, Krissy, Aimee, and Zoe. Funeral Services will be private. Arrangements are in the care of the McDonald Funeral Home, WAKEFIELD. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Peabody House Resident Council, 18 Walnut Street, Peabody, MA 01960. For obit/guestbook, www.mcdonaldfs.com

Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McDonald Funeral Home
19 Yale Avenue
Wakefield, MA 01880
7813349966
November 30, 2020
Roy was a fine gentleman and we will miss him at the Peabody House.
James Allison
Neighbor
November 30, 2020
Dear Derek, Anna and Family,

We are sadden to hear about Roy. He was such a kind man and I learned a lot from him the few years we worked together. I will never forget his determination and independence and the many wonderful life conversations we had. May the Angels hold you close to their hearts to help and mend your broken hearts.

God Bless,
Maria and Tom Mandrafino
Maria & Tom Mandrafino
Family Friend
November 29, 2020
So many of us at Peabody House are sad at Roy's passing. He was suggest a kind and wonderful person. Condolences to his family. Roy will be missed. Lucie & Tony Consentino
Lucie Consentino
Family
