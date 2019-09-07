Boston Globe Obituaries
SILVER, Leonard Of Randolph, formerly of Brookline and Roxbury, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 7, at 98 years of age. Devoted son of the late Eli and Annie (Glass) Silver. Beloved husband of Mildred (Comak) Silver. Loving father of Michele Silver of Framingham. Services at Schlossberg Memorial Chapel, 824 Washington Street, CANTON, on Wednesday, Sept. 11 at noon. Interment to follow at Sharon Memorial Park, 40 Dedham St., Sharon. Schlossberg Memorial Chapel "Family Owned" 781-828-6990
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 8, 2019
