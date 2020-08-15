|
|
HARLOS, Leonard Thaddeus (Lenny) Died from respiratory failure on August 2, 2020 at the age of 82. He passed away peacefully at home in Vieques, Puerto Rico, with his wife Sally and his children by his side. Born on September 8, 1937 to Anna and Thaddeus Harlos in Buffalo, NY, he leaves his brother Ronald, wife Jackie, niece Wendy and nephew Curt of North Richland Hills, TX. He was the loving father of Julia Wilkins and husband John of Marlborough, MA and Jeremy Harlos and wife Penny of Middlebury, VT. Lenny was a professional bass player and his craft was string instrument repair and restoration. He owned his own successful shop in Marshfield, MA. He learned the trade from Joseph Martino of Hingham while working at the Boston String Instrument Company across from Symphony Hall. He attended SUNY in Fredonia, NY and Berklee College of Music in Boston. Lenny proudly served his country in the US Army after high school in Buffalo, NY. He loved the ocean and his cat ketch open day sailer. He was a member of the Coast Guard Auxiliary in Marshfield and a Musicians Union member. Services Private.
View the online memorial for Leonard Thaddeus (Lenny) HARLOS
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 16, 2020