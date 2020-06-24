Boston Globe Obituaries
|
More Obituaries for LEONE FAGAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LEONE BROWNELL FAGAN

LEONE BROWNELL FAGAN Obituary
FAGAN, Leone Brownell Longtime resident of Melrose, formerly of Newport, RI, June 21, 2020, at age 100. Beloved wife of the late Winthrop T. Fagan, with whom she shared 60 years of marriage. Devoted mother of Winthrop T. "Pete" Fagan, Jr. of Makakilo, HI, Jean Lovering Bell and her husband Robert of Melrose, Robert C. Fagan and his wife Linda of Epping, NH, and Kenneth A. Fagan and his wife Susan of Marblehead. Dear sister of the late Charles Arnold and his late wife Sally. Cherished grandmother of Rebecca Leone (Bell) Miller, Nathan Taylor Bell, Cameron Taylor Bell, Virginia Brownell Bell, Emily Marie Rookwood, and Troy Williams. Loving great-grandmother of Abigail Heather Miller, Fiona Leone Miller, Sadie Anne Bell, and Lucy Leone Bell. Services to honor Lee's life will be private. Interment in Wyoming Cemetery, Melrose. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Melrose Public Library, 69 W. Emerson St., Melrose, MA 02176. To send a message of condolence to the family, please visit RobinsonFuneralHome.com Life Celebration by Robinson Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on June 25, 2020
