More Obituaries for LEONIDAS NICKOLE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LEONIDAS A. NICKOLE

LEONIDAS A. NICKOLE Obituary
NICKOLE, Leonidas A. Of Saugus, age 93, April 2nd. Son of the late Anesty & Olga (Petrikis) Nickole. Brother of the late Kome, Nicholas, & George Nickole, Evangeline Cakounes & Hope Bakopolus. Survived by many nieces, nephews, beloved friends & colleagues. U.S Army Vet. of the Korean Conflict & former professor & professor emeritus at Emerson College. Adhering to the state mandate and CDC guidelines, Burial Services were private. A Memorial Service will be planned for a later date. For complete obituary, & to leave condolences, please visit www.BisbeePorcella.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 12, 2020
