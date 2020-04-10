|
NICKOLE, Leonidas A. Of Saugus, age 93, April 2nd. Son of the late Anesty & Olga (Petrikis) Nickole. Brother of the late Kome, Nicholas, & George Nickole, Evangeline Cakounes & Hope Bakopolus. Survived by many nieces, nephews, beloved friends & colleagues. U.S Army Vet. of the Korean Conflict & former professor & professor emeritus at Emerson College. Adhering to the state mandate and CDC guidelines, Burial Services were private. A Memorial Service will be planned for a later date. For complete obituary, & to leave condolences, please visit www.BisbeePorcella.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 12, 2020