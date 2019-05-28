|
HAGGERTY, Leonora J. (Mosca) Of Danvers, formerly of Saugus, May 26th. Wife of the late Brian Haggerty. Loving mother of Andrea Heil of Beverly, Rob Heil of Plaistow, NH, & Jay Heil of Aruba. Beloved grandmother of Aria, Alexandra, & Gabriella. Sister of the late Gloria McCormack. Relatives & friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., SAUGUS, on Thursday from 4-8 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held in the funeral home on Friday at 11 a.m. Interment Riverside Cemetery, Saugus. For directions & condolences www.BisbeePorcella.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 29, 2019