LEONORA J. (MOSCA) HAGGERTY

HAGGERTY, Leonora J. (Mosca) Of Danvers, formerly of Saugus, May 26th. Wife of the late Brian Haggerty. Loving mother of Andrea Heil of Beverly, Rob Heil of Plaistow, NH, & Jay Heil of Aruba. Beloved grandmother of Aria, Alexandra, & Gabriella. Sister of the late Gloria McCormack. Relatives & friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., SAUGUS, on Thursday from 4-8 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held in the funeral home on Friday at 11 a.m. Interment Riverside Cemetery, Saugus. For directions & condolences www.BisbeePorcella.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 29, 2019
