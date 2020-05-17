|
ROSEN, Leonora Josephine (Schach) Passed away on May 16, 2020 after a brief illness. Born in 1927 in New York City, the only child of Russian immigrants, Lenore - as she was known - was a force of nature, a professional to her core and a loving wife, mother, grandmother and mother-in-law. She was a graduate of Music and Art High School and Hunter College in Manhattan, and earned a Master of Social Work degree at Simmons College in Boston, where she later taught. She worked as a psychiatric clinical social worker and supervised generations of social workers for over fifty years at Boston Children's Hospital, retiring at age 92. Formerly of New Britain and Hartford, CT as well as Baltimore, MD, Lenore moved to Brookline in 1960 and almost immediately became active in local politics including serving as a Brookline town-meeting member. She was a gifted thinker, an avid reader, political enthusiast and lifelong learner. Lenore was married for 71 years to Ellsworth "Al" Rosen, with whom she shared a love of politics, travel, theater and classical music concerts as well as weekend retreats in their Wellfleet, Cape Cod cottage. She took enormous pride in cheering on the accomplishments of her children, Daniel and Diana K. Rosen of Mendham, NJ, Joy Rosen and J.W. Carney, Jr. of Newton, MA, Susan Rosen and Dan Rorabaugh, also of Newton and grandchildren, Julia and Nat Carney, Kyra and Izzy Shishko, and Raymond and Sasha Rorabaugh, each of whom was convinced they were her favorite. Her humor, candor, advice, shopping sprees and love will be sorely missed by all. In lieu of flowers, the family would suggest donations be made to the Adolescent Substance Use & Addiction Program, Boston Children's Hospital at: www.childrenshospital.org/ASAP An online memorial service will be held by the family on May 21, 2020 at 4pm ET; for details please email: [email protected] Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 18, 2020