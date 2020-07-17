|
ZALKO, Leonore Rose (Friedberg) "Lee" Age 95 of Burlington, formerly of Malden. Entered Eternal Rest on July 17, 2020. Devoted wife of the late Milton Zalko. Beloved mother of Beverly & George Dobos, Irwin & Wendy Zalko and Audrey & Joseph Comperchio. Cherished grandmother of Sheila Dobos, Scott Dobos, Adam Zalko, Mitchel Zalko, Michael Comperchio and Christine Comperchio. Proud great- grandmother of Emma, Archer, Summer and Kai. Due to current health conditions, services are private. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in her memory may be donated to , 30 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701. For online condolences, go to: www.goldmanfc.com Goldman Funeral Chapel- Malden
Published in The Boston Globe on July 19, 2020