LEONORE ROSE "LEE" (FRIEDBERG) ZALKO

ZALKO, Leonore Rose (Friedberg) "Lee" Age 95 of Burlington, formerly of Malden. Entered Eternal Rest on July 17, 2020. Devoted wife of the late Milton Zalko. Beloved mother of Beverly & George Dobos, Irwin & Wendy Zalko and Audrey & Joseph Comperchio. Cherished grandmother of Sheila Dobos, Scott Dobos, Adam Zalko, Mitchel Zalko, Michael Comperchio and Christine Comperchio. Proud great- grandmother of Emma, Archer, Summer and Kai. Due to current health conditions, services are private. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in her memory may be donated to , 30 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701. For online condolences, go to: www.goldmanfc.com Goldman Funeral Chapel- Malden
Published in The Boston Globe on July 19, 2020
