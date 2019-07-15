STUART, Leora Mar (Watts) Age 94, of Weston, MA died peacefully on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Belmont Manor Nursing Center, Belmont, MA. She was born in Lucerne (Harrison Township) Cass County, IN on March 10, 1925, to Frederick Landis Watts and Helen Mar (Risley) Watts. She is survived by her five children: Larry S. Stuart (wife Lois), Cynthia Stuart Margolis (husband David), Kathy Stuart (husband Hadi Abushakra), Patricia L. Stuart (husband Christopher R. Eliot), and Ingrid A. Stuart (husband W. Denis Bradford); by her ten grandchildren: Rachel (husband Christopher), Sarah (husband Alex), Lara (husband Richard), Matthew (wife Elizabeth), Leslie (husband Mark), Aaron (wife Heather), Lise (husband David), Caroline, William, and Heather; and by her ten great-grandchildren: Lucy, Eleanor, Colby, Alexander, Fitzgerald, Zachary, Theo, Oliver, Olivia, and Phoebe. She is also survived by her brother-in-law Bruce F. Stuart (wife Mary) and family, and by her nephew Thomas L. Vernon (wife Patty) and family. All will sorely miss Leora's unconditional love and support, and her dry sense of humor. Leora was predeceased by her husband of 50 years, John Warren "Jack" Stuart, and by her sisters: Donnabelle Watts and Frances May (Watts) Vernon. A Family Memorial Gathering and interment will take place at a later date in Linwood Cemetery, Weston, MA. Contributions in Leora's memory may be made to a . For online guestbook, gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Wellesley 781 235 4100 Published in The Boston Globe from July 16 to July 17, 2019