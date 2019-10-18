|
AARONSON, Leroy Donald M.D. Formerly of Providence, RI and Chatham, MA, passed away peacefully on October 14th, 2019, at Saint Elizabeth Home in East Greenwich, with his daughter Pamela by his side. He was 91.
Beginning in 1959, Dr. Aaronson practiced Dermatology first from his home in the Edgewood section of Cranston and then, in 1963, from his office on Toll Gate Road in Warwick, across from Kent County Memorial Hospital, with which he was affiliated as a board certified Dermatologist. He was appointed clinical assistant in Dermatology at Massachusetts General Hospital in 1961, and an assistant in Dermatology at Harvard Medical School in 1962, and received an honorary degree from Harvard Medical School for his work there. He retired in 1998, at the age of 70.
Dr. Aaronson is survived by his daughters Debra Aaronson Lawless and her husband John of Cranston, RI and Brewster, MA; Pamela Aaronson Hamilton and her husband John, and two grandchildren, Jack and Peter Hamilton of East Greenwich, RI and Weymouth, MA. He was predeceased by his wife of 51 years, Barbara (Norden) Aaronson; his parents, Gunnar and Ebba (Soderlund) Aaronson and his elder brother Richard.
The "Doc", as he was affectionately called, will be dearly missed by many, including his family, who had the privilege to enjoy his big personality, original sense of humor, great intelligence and selfless kindness.
His Funeral and Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Providence Animal Rescue League, 34 Elbow Street, Providence RI 02903. Visit hillfuneralhome.com for complete obituary and online condolences.
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 19, 2019