REYNOLDS, LeRoy P. "Paul" Chief Master Sergeant (Ret.), U.S. Air Force, age 73, of Wilmington, passed away peacefully on November 11, 2020. Paul was the beloved husband of Virginia (Vivero) Reynolds, devoted father of Gene Reynolds & his wife Yaijara of Haverhill and Venessa Azevedo & her husband Marcio of Woburn. Loving "Papa" of Erick Reynolds and Gianna Proulx, cherished son of the late LeRoy and Anna (Stafford) Reynolds, dear brother of Alice Reynolds and Marie Reynolds both of Arlington. Visiting Hours: Family and friends will gather for Visiting Hours on Wednesday, November 18th from 4:00-7:00 p.m. in the Nichols Funeral Home, 187 Middlesex Ave. (Rte. 62), Wilmington. A Mass of Christian Burial for Paul will be held on Thursday, November 19th at 10:00 a.m. in St. Dorothy's Church, Main St. (Rte. 38), Wilmington. Interment with Military Honors will follow in Wildwood Cemetery, Wilmington. Masks are required to be worn while in the Funeral Home and Church. In lieu of flowers, donations in Paul's memory may be made to the National League of POW / MIA Families at https://www.flipcause.com/secure/cause_pdetails/MTQzNTc
. Paul proudly served in the United States Air Force, retiring after 24 years of dedicated service to his Country. Nichols Funeral Home 978-658-4744 www.nicholsfuneralhome.com