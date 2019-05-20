KILLIAN-CURCURU, Lesley A. Of Essex, May 19, 2019. Wife of Philip Cummings passed away after a brief illness, in her final days she was surrounded by her family and friends. Mother of Bennet Curcuru of Mattaposett and Stephen Curcuru of Mattapoisett. Daughter of Raymond L. Killian, Jr. & Helen C. (McInnis) Killian of Mattapoisett. Sister of Michael Killian & his wife Elizabeth Ann of Concord, Jack Killian & his wife Cherie of Westford, Stephen Killian of Stamford, CT & Linda Killian of Concord. Stepmother of Phillip B. Cummings & his wife Kim of New Market, NH and Laura Cummings Dale & her husband Dale of Gloucester. Beyond her immediate family Lesley is survived by her former husband Stephen Curcuru of Gloucester and his loving family for whom she cared deeply. Lesley was a loving mother, loyal friend and a devoted worker who committed her tremendous personal skills to delivering high quality service in the restaurant business for over 20 years. Beyond her professional life, Lesley had a passion for dogs, the beach and philanthropy. Lesley's compassion, fun-loving spirit, and boundless generosity will be missed dearly by all those she leaves behind. Lesley's life was short but burned bright and her impact on those she touched will not soon be forgotten. In loving memory of Lesley, "Nothing Gold Can Stay," by Robert Frost, "Nature's first green is gold, Her hardest hue to hold. Her early leaf's a flower; But only so an hour. Then leaf subsides to leaf. So Eden sank to grief, So dawn goes down to day. Nothing gold can stay." Funeral Mass in the Sacred Heart Church, Mt. Auburn St., Watertown, on Thursday at 9am. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours in the Stanton Funeral Home, 786 Mt. Auburn St. (Rt. 16), WATERTOWN, on Wednesday 3-7pm. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Lesley's name to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452 or to the Cotting School, 453 Concord Avenue, Lexington, MA 02421.



