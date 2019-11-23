|
|
O'DONNELL, Leslie A. (Kelly) A longtime resident of North Chelmsford, passed away peacefully at her home after a four- year battle with Neuroendocrine cancer on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 with her cherished family at her side. Leslie was the beloved wife of Robert "Bob" O'Donnell, with whom she celebrated 29 years of marriage in September. In addition to her loving husband, Leslie leaves her son Jeremy, daughter Katelyn, and her sister Valerie Kelly. She was born in Boston on September 2, 1967, and was the daughter of Diane (DeSimone) Schalke and the late James E. Kelly. She was predeceased by her stepfather, Henk Schalke. She was a graduate of Cornell University. Leslie found her true passion working at the Chelmsford Integrated Preschool (CHIPS) special education program. Leslie's favorite place to be was on a boat or at the beach, enjoying the sunshine. She was an avid reader and an enthusiastic New England Patriots fan. Her proudest accomplishment was raising two strong, intelligent children whom she supported in all their endeavors. It being her wish, Calling Hours have been omitted. Family and friends are invited to gather for a Memorial Service to remember Leslie at the Blake Chelmsford Funeral Home, 24 Worthen Street, CHELMSFORD on Saturday, November 30th at 10:30 am. Interment will be held privately at a later date. Reception to follow service. In lieu of flowers, donations in Leslie's memory may be made to the Massachusetts Down Syndrome Congress, 20 Burlington Mall Road, #261, Burlington, MA 01803. For directions and online guestbook, visit chelmsfordfuneralhome.com Funeral Director Paul A. Hardy, Jr.
View the online memorial for Leslie A. (Kelly) O'DONNELL
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 24, 2019