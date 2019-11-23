Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Blake Chelmsford Funeral Home & Cremation Service
24 Worthen Street
Chelmsford, MA 01824
(978) 256-5251
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
10:30 AM
Blake Chelmsford Funeral Home & Cremation Service
24 Worthen Street
Chelmsford, MA 01824
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for LESLIE O'DONNELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LESLIE A. (KELLY) O'DONNELL


1967 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LESLIE A. (KELLY) O'DONNELL Obituary
O'DONNELL, Leslie A. (Kelly) A longtime resident of North Chelmsford, passed away peacefully at her home after a four- year battle with Neuroendocrine cancer on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 with her cherished family at her side. Leslie was the beloved wife of Robert "Bob" O'Donnell, with whom she celebrated 29 years of marriage in September. In addition to her loving husband, Leslie leaves her son Jeremy, daughter Katelyn, and her sister Valerie Kelly. She was born in Boston on September 2, 1967, and was the daughter of Diane (DeSimone) Schalke and the late James E. Kelly. She was predeceased by her stepfather, Henk Schalke. She was a graduate of Cornell University. Leslie found her true passion working at the Chelmsford Integrated Preschool (CHIPS) special education program. Leslie's favorite place to be was on a boat or at the beach, enjoying the sunshine. She was an avid reader and an enthusiastic New England Patriots fan. Her proudest accomplishment was raising two strong, intelligent children whom she supported in all their endeavors. It being her wish, Calling Hours have been omitted. Family and friends are invited to gather for a Memorial Service to remember Leslie at the Blake Chelmsford Funeral Home, 24 Worthen Street, CHELMSFORD on Saturday, November 30th at 10:30 am. Interment will be held privately at a later date. Reception to follow service. In lieu of flowers, donations in Leslie's memory may be made to the Massachusetts Down Syndrome Congress, 20 Burlington Mall Road, #261, Burlington, MA 01803. For directions and online guestbook, visit chelmsfordfuneralhome.com Funeral Director Paul A. Hardy, Jr.

View the online memorial for Leslie A. (Kelly) O'DONNELL
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LESLIE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Blake Chelmsford Funeral Home & Cremation Service
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -