LANGLEY, Leslie Blake Age 71, formerly of Hingham, MA and a resident of North Chesterfield, VA, passed away on April 9, 2019 at Morningside of Bellgrade in Midlothian, VA. She was born on December 16, 1947 in Boston, MA. Leslie was raised in Hingham, MA. She graduated from the University of Massachusetts Amherst in 1970 with a BA in English and Journalism. Leslie went on to get her Master's Degree in Communications from Boston University. Leslie was a college level instructor of communications, screenwriting and video production. Leslie was also a video director and producer. She won awards for her work on a PSA for Rosie's Place in Boston, MA and her documentary "In the Shadow of the Crow" about the legacy of the Narragansett Indian Tribe. She is a former member of the Greater Richmond Chorus, and a former volunteer with SPCA. She loved animals, photography, music, gardening, the Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots. Leslie was the loving grandmother to Gabrielle LaChance, and Kirstyn Blais (of Midlothian, VA), mother to Dona LaChance and her husband Mark Blais, partner and spouse of Georgia M. Weetman (North Chesterfield, VA), daughter of the late Herbert W. Olsen and Lorraine Langley Olsen, and sister to Thomas L. Olsen, and Robert B. Olsen, both of Hingham, MA. A Graveside Memorial Service is planned for Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Hingham Cemetery in Hingham, MA. Reverend Ken Read-Brown, minister of the First Universalist Unitarian Church in Hingham will preside over Leslie's service. If you wish to do so, in lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution could be made to Friends of Old Ship Meeting House, 107 Main Street, Hingham, MA 02043 www.oldshipfriends.org to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., FL 17, Chicago, IL 60601 act.alz.org or to your local animal shelter. Family and service support provided by Downing Cottage Funeral Chapel, 21 Pond Street, HINGHAM, MA.



