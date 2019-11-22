|
|
JOHNSON, Leslie D. Age 97, of Wellesley, MA passed away peacefully on November 20, 2019 after a long illness. He was predeceased by his wife of 64 years, Yvonne Johnson. He is survived by his daughters Sue Livermore and her husband Jeffrey Livermore, and Elizabeth Johnson and her husband Robert Carr. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Anne Rookey and her husband Karl Rookey, Carol Livermore and her partner Kevin McNamara, and Matthew Livermore and his wife Bethany Turner Livermore, and by great-grandchildren Elizabeth Rookey, Marian Rookey, Adam Clifford, Noah Clifford, and Cyrus Livermore. Les was a proud veteran of World War II, serving in the U. S. Army as a cryptographer in the Signal Corps. After the war, he enjoyed a long and successful career in manufacturing and management, culminating as the longtime president of Paragon Gear Works in Taunton, MA. A Memorial Service will be held at the Wellesley Village Church, 2 Central St., Wellesley, MA 02482 at 2:00PM on Saturday, November 30, 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Home for Little Wanderers, 10 Guest Street, Boston, MA 02135. For obituary, directions or to share a memory of Les, please visit eatonfuneralhomes.com EATON FUNERAL HOME 781-444-0201
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 24, 2019