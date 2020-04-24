Boston Globe Obituaries
LESLIE "LES" GRANT II


1942 - 2020
GRANT, Leslie "Les" II Age 78, of N. Attleboro, died April 18, 2020. He was the husband of Dorothy (Kohansky) Grant for 45 years. Born February 24, 1942 in Boston, he was a son of the late Leslie L. and Lydia (Coderre) Grant. Les grew up in East Boston and Weymouth. He lived most of his life in the Roslindale area before moving to North Attleboro in 2002. He worked as a baker at various donut shops in the Boston area throughout his career before retiring at age 63. In retirement, he did maintenance work at Pace Plaza in North Attleboro. Les enjoyed swimming, going to the beach, and family. In addition to his wife, he was father of: Linda Kenney of Norwood, Leslie L. Grant, III of Brighton, Michael Grant of Brighton and William Grant of Mansfield; and father to: Kevin Svagdis of Danville, CA, John Svagdis of Bridgewater, Michael Svagdis of Chevy Chase, MD and Christopher Svagdis of Norwood. He's also survived by 16 grandchildren. Services will be held at a later date. Sperry & McHoul www.sperry-mchoul.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2020
