Nardone Funeral Home
373 Main Street
Watertown, MA 02472
(617) 924-1113
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Saint Patrick's Church
HAGGERTY, Leslie Age 76, of Watertown. Feb 11, 2020. Former wife of Retired Watertown Fire Lt. John Haggerty, Jr. Loving mother of Jeanine Stout, Stacey Haggerty, Stephen Haggerty & his wife Susan, Christine Haggerty, Timothy Haggerty & his late wife Kerry and Shawn Haggerty & his wife Nicole. Cherished Nana to 11 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Family and friends are welcome to Celebrate Leslie's Life by gathering for Visiting Hours in the Nardone Funeral Home, 373 Main St., WATERTOWN, on Thursday from 4-7 PM and again on Friday at 10 AM, followed by an 11 AM Funeral Mass in Saint Patrick's Church. Burial in Ridgelawn Cemetery. Nardone Funeral Home (617) 924-1113 www.NardoneFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 12, 2020
