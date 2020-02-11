|
|
HAGGERTY, Leslie Age 76, of Watertown. Feb 11, 2020. Former wife of Retired Watertown Fire Lt. John Haggerty, Jr. Loving mother of Jeanine Stout, Stacey Haggerty, Stephen Haggerty & his wife Susan, Christine Haggerty, Timothy Haggerty & his late wife Kerry and Shawn Haggerty & his wife Nicole. Cherished Nana to 11 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Family and friends are welcome to Celebrate Leslie's Life by gathering for Visiting Hours in the Nardone Funeral Home, 373 Main St., WATERTOWN, on Thursday from 4-7 PM and again on Friday at 10 AM, followed by an 11 AM Funeral Mass in Saint Patrick's Church. Burial in Ridgelawn Cemetery. Nardone Funeral Home (617) 924-1113 www.NardoneFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 12, 2020