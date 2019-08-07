|
|
KRINSKY, Leslie Ira Of Boston, following a long illness, passed away peacefully during his sleep, Tuesday, August 6, 2019, with his beloved wife, Veronica O'Sullivan-Krinsky by his side. Leslie was born January 3, 1940 in New York, NY to the late Max and Blanche Krinsky; survived by his three children: Mitchell Krinsky of Lake Worth, FL, Paul Krinsky of Jamaica Plain, MA and Seana Tocchio of Hanover, MA. At the request of his family, a private scattering of his ashes will be held at Fern Hill in the Forest Hills Cemetery. A Memorial Service will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Les's memory may be made to Dana Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Ave., Boston, MA 02215 or Parlin House Hospice Residence, 10 Green Way, Wayland, MA 01778.
Published in The Boston Globe from Aug. 8 to Aug. 11, 2019