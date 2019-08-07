Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bell-O'Dea Funeral Home
376 Washington St
Brookline, MA 02445
(617) 277-7652
Resources
More Obituaries for LESLIE KRINSKY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LESLIE IRA KRINSKY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LESLIE IRA KRINSKY Obituary
KRINSKY, Leslie Ira Of Boston, following a long illness, passed away peacefully during his sleep, Tuesday, August 6, 2019, with his beloved wife, Veronica O'Sullivan-Krinsky by his side. Leslie was born January 3, 1940 in New York, NY to the late Max and Blanche Krinsky; survived by his three children: Mitchell Krinsky of Lake Worth, FL, Paul Krinsky of Jamaica Plain, MA and Seana Tocchio of Hanover, MA. At the request of his family, a private scattering of his ashes will be held at Fern Hill in the Forest Hills Cemetery. A Memorial Service will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Les's memory may be made to Dana Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Ave., Boston, MA 02215 or Parlin House Hospice Residence, 10 Green Way, Wayland, MA 01778.
Published in The Boston Globe from Aug. 8 to Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LESLIE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bell-O'Dea Funeral Home
Download Now