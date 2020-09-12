LERNER, Leslie Karen Of Brookline, MA passed away unexpectedly on September 11, 2020, at the age of 75. Leslie was the devoted daughter of the late Nathan and Anne Lerner, loving sister of John and Linda Lerner of Newton and Scott Lerner of Delray Beach, FL, and the caring aunt of Jeffrey and Jill Lerner, Adam and Stacey Lerner, April Van Dam, and Caroline and Alex Stangle. Leslie was also the proud great-aunt to nine nieces and nephews. A graduate of Brookline High and The Chandler School, she was a longtime executive secretary at Chelsea Industries. She was also the Administrator of The Joseph and Clara Ford Foundation, overseeing the philanthropic efforts made possible by one of the founders of Brandeis University. Leslie's interests included the love of her dog Lulu, antiquing at Brimfield, walking around the Reservoir, playing Mahjong and dedicating her time and support to many worthy charities. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her and loved her. Due to current circumstances, her funeral will be private. Donations in Leslie's memory may be made to: Joslin Diabetes Center, Inc., One Joslin Place, Boston, MA 02215.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store