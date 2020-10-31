1/1
LESLIE (POWELL) SCOVELLE
1941 - 2020
SCOVELLE, Leslie (Powell) Of Melrose, Oct. 30, 2020, at age 79. Beloved wife of Stuart B. Scovelle with whom she shared 52 years of marriage. Devoted mother of Nicole M. McCarthy of Melrose and her fiancé Bill Burns of Dorchester, Julie A. Scovelle of Dorchester, and Danielle Clement and her husband Kenny of Hampton, NH. Dear sister of Susan Judge and her husband Fred of N. Andover, Wayne Powell and his wife Judy of Texas, and the late Terry Rogers. Cherished grandmother of Nicholas and Taylor Scovelle, and Corey and Avery Clement. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives & friends will gather in honor of Leslie's life for visiting hours at the Robinson Funeral Home, 809 Main St., Melrose on Tuesday, Nov. 3 from 4-7pm. Masks are required and social distancing will be maintained. Funeral Services will be private. Gifts in Leslie's memory may be made to Merrimack Valley Hospice, Attn: Community Engagement, 360 Merrimack St., Bldg. 9, Lawrence, MA 01843. For online tribute or to send a message of support and love to the family, please visit RobinsonFuneralHome.com. Life Celebration By Robinson Funeral Home


Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
3
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Robinson Funeral Home
Memories & Condolences

October 30, 2020
I am so sorry to hear about Leslie. She was a very caring person who loved her family so very much. May many happy memories, especially, all the times spent in Maine, help you all through this difficult time! Love, Nancy
Nancy Lyons
Family
