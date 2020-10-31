SCOVELLE, Leslie (Powell) Of Melrose, Oct. 30, 2020, at age 79. Beloved wife of Stuart B. Scovelle with whom she shared 52 years of marriage. Devoted mother of Nicole M. McCarthy of Melrose and her fiancé Bill Burns of Dorchester, Julie A. Scovelle of Dorchester, and Danielle Clement and her husband Kenny of Hampton, NH. Dear sister of Susan Judge and her husband Fred of N. Andover, Wayne Powell and his wife Judy of Texas, and the late Terry Rogers. Cherished grandmother of Nicholas and Taylor Scovelle, and Corey and Avery Clement. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives & friends will gather in honor of Leslie's life for visiting hours at the Robinson Funeral Home, 809 Main St., Melrose on Tuesday, Nov. 3 from 4-7pm. Masks are required and social distancing will be maintained. Funeral Services will be private. Gifts in Leslie's memory may be made to Merrimack Valley Hospice, Attn: Community Engagement, 360 Merrimack St., Bldg. 9, Lawrence, MA 01843. For online tribute or to send a message of support and love to the family, please visit RobinsonFuneralHome.com
