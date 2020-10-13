1/
LESLIE WILLIAM "LES" LEBLANC
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share LESLIE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LeBLANC, Leslie "Les" William Age 84, longtime Norwood resident, passed away peacefully on October 7, 2020. He was the son of Joseph Leslie LeBlanc of New Brunswick, Canada and Esther Sommerville LeBlanc of Nova Scotia, Canada. Les led a life of service in law enforcement, including Detective (fingerprinting and photography expertise) with Norwood Police Department, FEMA and DEMORT following his military service in the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Army. He was an avid pilot, professional aerial photographer, and an educator in forensic science. Upon his retirement, he worked part-time at Gillooly Funeral Home for many years. Les was the beloved husband of late wife Antoinette "Toni" Eremita LeBlanc; loving father of William "Billy" LeBlanc and his wife, Linda, of Wrentham, Lynne Amato of Franklin; cherished grandfather of Domenic and his wife, Katie, Joseph Amato, Alex and Taylor LeBlanc; devoted brother of the late David LeBlanc and wife, Carol, of Westwood, the late Janet Gauthier of Foxborough, Yvonne and Richard Hamlyn of Wells, ME. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral services are private. Gillooly Funeral Home Norwood GilloolyFuneralHome.com

View the online memorial for Leslie "Les" William LeBLANC


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 13 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gillooly Funeral Home
126 Walpole Street
Norwood, MA 02062
7817620174
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved