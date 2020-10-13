LeBLANC, Leslie "Les" William Age 84, longtime Norwood resident, passed away peacefully on October 7, 2020. He was the son of Joseph Leslie LeBlanc of New Brunswick, Canada and Esther Sommerville LeBlanc of Nova Scotia, Canada. Les led a life of service in law enforcement, including Detective (fingerprinting and photography expertise) with Norwood Police Department, FEMA and DEMORT following his military service in the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Army. He was an avid pilot, professional aerial photographer, and an educator in forensic science. Upon his retirement, he worked part-time at Gillooly Funeral Home for many years. Les was the beloved husband of late wife Antoinette "Toni" Eremita LeBlanc; loving father of William "Billy" LeBlanc and his wife, Linda, of Wrentham, Lynne Amato of Franklin; cherished grandfather of Domenic and his wife, Katie, Joseph Amato, Alex and Taylor LeBlanc; devoted brother of the late David LeBlanc and wife, Carol, of Westwood, the late Janet Gauthier of Foxborough, Yvonne and Richard Hamlyn of Wells, ME. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral services are private. Gillooly Funeral Home Norwood GilloolyFuneralHome.com View the online memorial for Leslie "Les" William LeBLANC