SUTTON, Lester Albert Of Norwood, entered into rest on Monday, October 14, 2019, at the age of 89. Loving son of the late Benjamin and Shirley (Bulman) Sutton. Beloved husband of Estelle (Eisen) Sutton. Devoted father of Susan Tinianow and her husband Mark, Steven Sutton and his wife Carol, and James Sutton. Loving brother of Joan Sutton. Cherished grandfather of Alex Tinianow, Joseph Tinianow, Eliana Sutton, Jenelise Sutton and Gabriel Sutton. Funeral Services will be held at the Stanetsky Memorial Chapel, 475 Washington St., CANTON, MA on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 10 AM, with burial to follow at Sharon Memorial Park, 40 Dedham Street, Sharon. The family will receive visitors following the burial at Benchmark Senior Living, at Clapboardtree Street in Norwood until 4:00 PM, and continuing at the same location on Friday from 1:00-4:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in his memory may be made to a . StanetskyCanton.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 15, 2019