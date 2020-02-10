Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Boston Harborside Home of JS Waterman & Son-Waring-Langone
580 Commercial Street
Boston, MA 02109
(617) 536-4110
Resources
More Obituaries for LESTER FONG
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LESTER MOY FONG

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LESTER MOY FONG Obituary
FONG, Lester Moy Age 90, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Thursday, February 6, 2020. Lester was predeceased by wife Helen H. Fong. He is lovingly remembered by his 4 children: Gerard, Jamie (Hsieh), Carol (Cheng) and Kenneth, 8 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are cordially invited to join the family during Visiting Hours on Friday, February 14 from 4 PM to 8 PM at Waterman-Langone at Boston Harborside, 580 Commercial St., BOSTON. Valet parking available in front of the Funeral Home. The Funeral Service will be held at Boston Chinese Evangelical Church, 249 Harrison Ave., Boston on Saturday, February 15 at 11 AM. Service will conclude with interment in Newton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Boston Chinese Evangelical Church Expansion Fund, 120 Shawmut Ave., Boston, MA 02118.

www.bostonharborsidehome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LESTER's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Boston Harborside Home of JS Waterman & Son-Waring-Langone
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -