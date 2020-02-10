|
FONG, Lester Moy Age 90, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Thursday, February 6, 2020. Lester was predeceased by wife Helen H. Fong. He is lovingly remembered by his 4 children: Gerard, Jamie (Hsieh), Carol (Cheng) and Kenneth, 8 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are cordially invited to join the family during Visiting Hours on Friday, February 14 from 4 PM to 8 PM at Waterman-Langone at Boston Harborside, 580 Commercial St., BOSTON. Valet parking available in front of the Funeral Home. The Funeral Service will be held at Boston Chinese Evangelical Church, 249 Harrison Ave., Boston on Saturday, February 15 at 11 AM. Service will conclude with interment in Newton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Boston Chinese Evangelical Church Expansion Fund, 120 Shawmut Ave., Boston, MA 02118.
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 11, 2020