WAX, Lester Of Sharon, MA, passed away on May 31, 2020. Loving son of the late Ralph and Martha Wax. Beloved husband of Barbara (Shaker) Wax. Devoted father of Seth Wax and his wife Elisabeth Berger, and Alan Wax and his wife Kathy. Proud grandfather of Mia, Charlotte, and Zachary Wax. Caring brother of Risa Zierler. A kindhearted and dependable man who loved his family and valued his relationships with friends, he was an antique car enthusiast whose expertise was sought after by hobbyists around the world. Services will be private and shiva visitation co-ordinating. In lieu of flowers, donations in Lester's memory may be made to Temple Israel, 125 Pond St., Sharon, MA 02067, or the American Parkinson's Disease Association, MA Chapter, 72 East Concord St., Room C3, Boston, MA 02118.
Published in The Boston Globe on June 7, 2020